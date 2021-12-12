.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of Bastanchury Power Solutions, owners of Asaba Independent Power Plant, Mr Chidi Goziem, has allayed fears of environmental pollution and attendant health Hazzard, saying the plant operates with zero smoke emission.

Recall that the factory built by a private company, Bastanchury Power Solutions with the Delta State Government as its sole client, was recently commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Goziem said; “We abided by all the regulations including acquiring the state EIA report rather than the federal EIA report because it is below 10 megawatts.

“If it is above, then we must transmit it to the federal system. This is a local embedded power, and in that capacity, we don’t need the federal EIA report.

“This gas power plant is generating 8.5 megawatts with zero smoke emission. As a matter of fact, this is what is recommended by World Health Organization, WHO, right now because it is not harmful to people and also friendly to the environment. It is a healthier and cleaner power system than the diesel”.

Speaking further, he said; “it is a completely private investment, we went to the source for funds to execute this, although the state government was very supportive.

“But there was no financial input from the state government, what we got from them was a power purchase agreement.”

Vanguard News Nigeria