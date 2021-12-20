.

A cleric, Victor Bajulaiye, on Monday in Osogbo enjoined Christians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to vote during the 2023 general elections.

Bajulaiye, the presiding pastor, Chapel of Mercy International Church, Okinni, Osun gave the advice on the sidelines of the 2021 edition of praise worship organised by Awesome God Ministry.

Reports have it that the Awesome God Ministry, established in 2015 by Mrs Aderonke Abokede, is an interdenominational outfit that celebrates God’s faithfulness and mercies.

Bajulaiye, also the director, Politics and Governance, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFM), Osun Chapter, urged Christians to be involved in the electoral process, rather than complaining about the nation’s challenges.

He said that a voter card was the only veritable tool through which an electorate’s voice could be heard.

The cleric also called on Nigerians “to keep praying for our leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun for wisdom to lead the people aright”.

“The Bible states that we should pray for our leaders and that we must support them to succeed and our land shall be blessed.

“There is efficacy in praises, God inhabits in the praises of His people, showing his mighty hands amidst true worshippers.

“Praises can be used to change ugly situations, thereby bringing God’s presence down as being cited in the Holy Bible in the book of chronicles.

“I want to believe that praise is key to changing situations in peoples’ lives and that brings down the glory of God.

“Instead of murmuring and complaining, a true worshipper should get involved in the habit of giving praises,” he said.

Also, Mrs Aderonke Abokede, the convener of the event, said the only reason for the programme was to appreciate God for his love and faithfulness in the lives of the participants.

“We decided to come up with this every year to give God back all the praises and adoration for what He has done over our lives in the past months,” she said

Vanguard News Nigeria