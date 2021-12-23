By Lawani Mikairu

The management of Arik Air, in Receivership, Thursday announced the dismissal of several of its Pilots for what it called gross acts of indiscipline.

According to the Spokesman of the airline, Mr Adebanji Ola, the affected Pilots were dismissed for embarking on a strike action without recourse to lay down procedures.

Ola said “The Pilots did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws. They neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company.”

“There were also no ongoing discussions between the management and the Pilots on any unresolved labour issues. Their actions were spontaneous and callous”.

“Arik Air finds it rather treacherous of the Pilots to contemplate a strike action at this Yuletide season which is the peak period for airlines all over the world. They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company.”

READ ALSO: FAAN apprehends Arik Air staff for extorting passenger

“It is instructive to note that the management of the airline has of late had very fruitful discussions with relevant aviation unions including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), on conditions of service for all employees. This has led to the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff.”

“While great efforts have been made to minimize the impact of the illegal strike action, some fully booked flights have had to be cancelled. Arik Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this action and is doing everything in its powers to minimize the impact and discomfort to its esteemed customers,” the airline Spokesman revealed.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA