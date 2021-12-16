By Omeiza Ajayi

A national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Malam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management should he emerge as national chairman of the party in its forthcoming national convention.

The Turaki of Ilorin also promised to discourage a fire-brigade approach to party administration, adding that under him, “All plans and programmes of the party would be well thought out, properly marshalled, strategically planned and thoroughly debated before they are implemented.”

Speaking on his plan to move the ruling party forward Thursday in Abuja at the second annual public lecture of the APC Press Corps, Mustapha who was represented by Hon. Edwin Osa Ogunbor, said; “APC will continue its approach to politics and have a defined political culture that will have profound impact on the country’s development just like President Muhammadu Buhari is putting in place legacies that will cement the party’s name in Nigeria’s political history.

“For us, politics of development will be our focus. It is a new brand of political culture and ideology that places emphasis on smart and good politicking as essential tool for rapid national development.

“As APC Chairman, we intend to work for and pursue a larger leadership role for the youth, women and People living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in the party.

“We will adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management. We will manage political crisis by preventing them. We will prevent crisis by constantly looking out for conventional and non-conventional triggers otherwise known as early warning signals across all strata of the party, and nip them in the bud promptly and firmly before they degenerate.

“But in the event that conflicts still rear their heads in spite of all, we will be prepared with a bottoms-up dispute resolution mechanism that is independent, dependable, fair and inclusive.”

While promising to build on the legacy of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee, Mustapha said from his first day in office, “we will vigorously create and pursue a positive, consistent and confident public image for the party and government working hand-in-hand with political office holders especially in the run up to the 2023 election”.

Another aspirant, Chief Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, promised to generate a whopping sum of N50.4 billion annually if elected in the party’s February National Convention.

He said he will achieve the feat from the monthly levies of N100 from each member of the ruling party.

“Word going round says that we have about 42 million members in the APC. If we can convince them to pay N100 per month, we will raise N4.2 billion. Multiply that by 12 months, you will get N50.4 billion.

“The governors will then use the money allocated to them monthly and generated to provide services for their citizens.

“I am a youth pastor in my Church, but two of my brothers are Muslims. There is no room for ethnic and religious sentiments. Under my watch, we will hold annual party conferences at both national and state levels. We will push for the party to screen candidates for ministerial and commissionership positions.

“We will appoint and immediately swear in members of the caucus, elders forum, at both National and state levels,” he declared.