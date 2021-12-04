Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has applauded the management and staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Asaba for always publicising the activities of the state government.

Mr. Aniagwu made the commendation during a gala night organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the NTA Chapel, to cap up activities marking the press week of the union.



The Commissioner who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media, Mr. Nelson Egware, said he was impressed with the level of publicity the NTA, Asaba, was giving to the policies and programmes of the state government.

While congratulating members of the union for having a successful press week, he urged the media outfit to sustain its reportage of activities of the state government.

Mr. Aniagwu assured that the state government would continue to maintain the existing cordial relationship between the NTA and the government.

Also speaking, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika who congratulated the NTA Chapel of the NUJ for having a hitch free press week, acknowledged the role NTA, Asaba was playing in promoting the policies and programmes of the state government.

While observing that media practitioners do not attach significant premium on the activities of their profession, Mr. Ifeajika harped on the need for a change of attitude, adding that journalists should be actively involved in the activities of their profession.

“Media practitioners should always strive to promote the activities of their profession; the time has come for journalists to give dignity to the journalism profession.

“Journalists should stand up to be counted. We should always invite those we cover to attend our ceremonies,” the CPS said, even as he stressed the importance of training and re-training of media practitioners in the country.

In his goodwill message, the NUJ Chairman, Delta State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu who was represented by the Secretary of the Council, Comrade Patrick Ochei, lauded the NTA Chapel of the union for organising the week-long activities, adding that the state council was pleased to identify with the chapel

On her part, the NAWOJ Chairman in the state, Mrs. Pat Gbemudu thanked the leadership of the NUJ in NTA for providing an inspiring leadership for the chapel, adding that they should sustain the tempo.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Tessy Coker said the week long programme provided a veritable platform for members of the union to upscale their performance index in terms of job productivity through the training organised for them, just as she thanked guests for honouring their invitation.