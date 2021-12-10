By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, has called for collaboration of relevant stakeholders to address corrupt practices in the electricity distribution industry ,especially energy theft and illegal connection in order to serve the country better.

The association in partnership with ‘The Electricity Hub(TEH) during a one-day workshop organised for Civil Society Organizations, and other relevant stakeholders in the electricity sector in Uyo with the theme, “Promoting Accountability & Transparency in the power sector” expressed concern that corruption in the industry is a two-way thing.

Speaking on “Corrupt practices-the DisCo’s perspective’, executive Director, Research and Advocacy of ANED Barr. Sunday Oduntan, lamented that unabated stealing of energy remains a major challenge to distributors and consumers as it cause DisCo’s to lose a lot, and prevents them from meeting Nigerians yearning for a stable electricity supply.

Oduntan stressed that the DisCo’s, are determined and willing to promote accountability and transparency in the sector, and solicited the support of the CLOs, and other relevant stakeholders to enlighen the public more on both their right and responsibility as regards electricity.

His words, ” For those of you who are here to be part of this workshop, I thank you very much. It shows your patriotism, passion and desire to have a better society. I commend you Civil Society Organizations, for your determination to ensure we have a better country.

“On corrupt practices from the Disco’s perspective; we have realized that we’ve lost qute a lot, and that has prevented us largely from being able to meet our own obligation to serve the country better.

“Vandalism, energy theft, and of course illegal connection goes on unabated, almost everywhere. And we’ve realized that many of us Nigerians do not see anything wrong in stealing energy, that is the truth.

“For every act of energy theft anywhere, it affects our ability to give other people electricity. From our perspective, corruption is a two-way thing. And I cannot say all our workers are corruption-free, some are stylishly corrupt, but majority of them are honest.

” If any of our staff demands for bribe we expect our customers to report that staff to us. Customers can’t force our staff to take bribe, we expect them to say no, and report the customers to us.

“In conclusion I want to implore everyone that if you see an act of corruption in any of our DisCo’s, every DisCo has a phone number, get the phone number report it and I assure you that we will not only follow it up, we will ensure that justice is done”

Barr. Oduntan said they have identified metering every houses in the country would resolve these problems, stressing, “And I can assure you that that is what we are embarking on now. It is steady, but very slow.

“Every single house in Nigeria will be metered with time. And I believe that at the end of this workshop we would have been able to identify areas which we can make an improvement”