DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Police Command, Public Relations Officer, said that time is apt for every person in the state to join the command on its advocacy against drug abuse.

Ikenga said that the State Police Command needs combined efforts of stakeholders to sustain its advocacy against drug abuse and other related vices among the youths.

He said on Sunday during a press chat with some journalists at Amawbia, Awka, South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Ikenga enjoined parents and guardian to ensure quality home training, closeness to their children and wards and strict monitoring of their activities as well as the friends they keep.

He said that motivational speakers also have a role of re-orientating the youths to emulate the right values of life and expose dangers of wrong approach to living to the youths.

The police spokesperson said that there has been a dangerous surge in the use of illicit drugs among youths, especially methamphetamine, otherwise known as Mkpurummiri.

“The command is concerned about the well being of the youths in Anambra and assured of its commitment to maintaining sanity among the youths through its advocacy in any areas of need.

“Methamphetamine is an illicit drug that is very addictive and adversely affects the nervous system and mental health of consumers, sometimes with fatal consequences as such youths must be well directed,” he said.

Ikenga said that illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, act like oxygen that drives most criminal activities and bad behaviors often exhibited by individuals and regretted that more youths are getting involved in illicit drugs consumption.

He urged stakeholders in various communities in the state to partner the command in checkmating the vices by reporting any identified case to the nearest police station.

He advised members of the public, who have demonstrated interest to join the fight to discourage the use of illicit drugs, to always exercise restraint and avoid taking laws into their hands and hand over any suspect to the nearest Police Station.

“It is for the police to conduct appropriate investigations and bring people who are found guilty to justice in accordance with extant laws,” Ikenga said. (NAN)