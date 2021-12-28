



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra Chapter, says it will review its performance in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The party which made the resolution at a Stakeholders’ Meeting in Awka on Tuesday, said it would sanction party members who sabotaged the election.

The PDP said it would no longer tolerate a situation where members left the party to join other political parties during the election only to return afterwards, adding that such people would be given the back seats instead, upon their return.

Speaking at the event, Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman of the party in Anambra, said the expanded meeting, comprising 138 party topshots was convened to take a retroactive look at the recent guber election.

Nwobu said the party went into the election with the best candidate in the person of Mr Valentine Ozigbo whom he said did his very best to ensure that the flag handed to him took the party to the government house.

He said many factors militated against the mandate while thanking Sen. Uche Ekwunife for working hard, despite not being favoured for the ticket of the party.

According to him, some members chickened out of our party because they were thrown carrots at, what was thrown at them is very infinitesimal to what was thrown at some of us.

“All those who left us, don’t be surprised they will start sneaking back. If they come in, we will give them the back seat where they deserve. It will be a lesson for tomorrow because if we don’t do it, people will continue in wrong acts.

On his part, Sen. Ben Ndi-Obi said any party that didn’t have discipline cannot win an election.

“We must learn to sanction erring members.

“Today, we still have cases in court by PDP members. I will champion that those people be sanctioned. We cannot continue like this. We have bigwigs in the party, and we must strive for a united PDP,” he said.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the party in the election, also attended the meeting.



