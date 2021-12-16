By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has commiserated with former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife over the death of his wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife.

Mrs Ezeife was the Anambra State First Lady from January, 1992, to November, 1993, when the husband was the state governor.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C Don Adinuba recalled that Mrs Ezeife played a significant part in making the husband become a role model to a generation of not just Igbo people, but all Nigerians.

According to Adinuba, Mrs Ezeife would be remembered for her role in making her husband’s administration adhere strictly to prudent financial management and laying the foundation for the subsequent development of the state.

He said: “The state had just been created when Dr. Ezeife assumed office, and it had practically no infrastructure, no offices, no facilities and no funds”, the commissioner observed.

“Dr Ezeife had to squeeze water out of stone, and he saved a lot of money which he planned to invest in the state’s rapid development in the last two years of the administration which would enable him to win reelection easily, but his lofty plans were truncated when the military struck, once again, in Nigerian politics on November 17, 1993.

“Far from bemoaning their fate, Mrs Ezeife and the family accepted their new condition with philosophical equanimity.

“After the military coup that removed her husband from office, Mrs Ezeife encouraged him to continue to take an active part in the affairs of the nation, beginning with Anambra State because of her strong conviction that charity must always start at home.

“Dr Ezeife accepted the counsel, contributing robustly to Anambra’s rapid development in the last few years, like most other former governors of the state.

“In appreciation of his sincere and energetic contribution, Governor Willie Obiano appointed him a member of the Anambra State Council of Elders when it was inaugurated.

