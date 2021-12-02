By Vincent Ujumadu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the opening of the newly built Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport for commercial operations with effect from today, December 2.

In a letter dated 1st December, 2021 addressed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, the aviation authority said that it has received security clearance from relevant security agencies for the opening of the airport.

It said that the negative security clearance was the reason the authority declined approval for the opening of the airport on the 30th of October 2021, when the state government officially commissioned it.

A statement yesterday said that in the interim, Category B aircrafts are permitted to land and take off from the airport from sunrise to sunset.

Speaking on the development, Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Marcel Ihejiofor commended the efforts of Governor Obiano who, he said, never relented, even while on vacation to ensure that the Anambra airport becomes operational ahead of the Christmas 2021 mass return of Anambra people living in the Diaspora and other visitors.

He said that with the NCAA clearance, airlines already approved by the relevant authorities to operate at the Anambra airport such as Airpeace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria and others were expected to start scheduling flights into and out of the airport immediately.

Vanguard News Nigeria