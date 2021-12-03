



The Amnesty International has condemned the recent attack on Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by the Presidency.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International Country Director for Nigeria,

According to the statement, the attempt by the Nigerian government to gag SERAP for holding authorities to account is yet another dimension of the escalating attacks on civil society organizations and human rights defenders in Nigeria.

“Nigerian authorities must stop this resort to smear campaign whenever asked to be accountable to the people. Instead of attacking SERAP and other civil society organizations, the government should pay attention to questions they raise to promote social justice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria