Nigerian premium energy drink, Amber was noticeably present at the 2021 Lagos Digital Summit as the official beverage partner for its 5th edition.The event was held on the 26th of November, 2021 at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos.

The 2021 edition of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) emphasized the importance of digital media in accelerated growth for both individuals and brands.

The event, themed Digital Media as a Tool for Business Growth, gathered stakeholders from different walks of life to discuss the relevance of digital strategy and the ability to filter through the noise and still be heard.

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Sales, Adetiba Temitope, stated, “We have embarked on various digital marketing campaigns and empowered more than a thousand Nigerians this year with the Amber Empowerment Program and The Energy in your Hustle campaign. As we progress on our journey to becoming a formidable brand in Nigeria, we believe this partnership serves as an enabler in expanding the reach of our brand to our core consumers”.

Amber is a premium energy drink with a refreshing taste and healthy energy boosting ingredients. The Amber Energy Drink contains guarana which is a natural Caffeine used in beverages to ensure that along-side all the vitamins and nutrients packed in the can, consumers stay alert, energized and healthy.

Amber was introduced into the market with a view to offering Nigerian consumers an additional quality option in their energy drinks list and scale of preference. It provides an incredible energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles.