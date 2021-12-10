Linda Ibieme Oghogho, a socialite and popular model in Lagos has revealed that the former aviation minister, FFK, dismissing recent claims of sexual dysfunction by the former’s estranged ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu.
Recall sections of the media had reported that one Precious Chikwendu had alleged that Femi Fani-Kayode isn’t fit to handle her as a man and that was why she got her baby through IVF otherwise known as insemination.
Reacting however, the lawyer with the Twitter handle @lindaoghogho claimed that the former minister is “a horse power” and that is “why many women are attracted to him”.
Her words; “Forget what that Precious is saying, FFK na horse power raised to power 6. He is strong and insatiable.
READ ALSO: Again, Fani-Kayode leaves EFCC’s custody
“That is why so many women he has been with are obsessed with him. They just can’t stop talking about him. I know the feeling. The man is like a stallion. I swear.”
Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the statement by Precious Chikwendu with some Nigerians faulting her comments and stand on the matter while others are of the contrary opinion.