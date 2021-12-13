.

**Warns groups to stop brewing discontent & acrimony in armed forces

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA) has called on groups, it described as ‘activists-for-hire’ to desist from dabbling into very sensitive defence and security issues in the country noting that claims that the experience of members of Course 36 participants of NDA Regular Course who were recently redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (A High-Level Training Institution) was capable of nurturing sabotage and mutiny.

According to CISA, “Civil Society Groups should understand the grave implication of subjecting the military and security agencies to undue politicization and demonization of their leadership, Critics of military operations should show objectivity and balance in their analysis and commentaries.

Making this disclosure at a briefing on Monday in Abuja, National Organizing Secretary of CISA, Mr Zakari Mukthar wondered whether the so-called civil society groups making the allegation were directly or indirectly inciting sabotage and mutiny in the system.

He said, “We are here to call the attention of Nigerian’s to the nefarious activities of some activists-for-hire who are procured by certain interests to dabble into the very sensitive defence and security issues in the country.

“An amorphous group by the name Coalition of Civil Society Organizations and Non-governmental Organizations last week made some incendiary remarks and spurious allegations that are capable of generating discontent and acrimony in the military hierarchy and heating up the polity.

“They claimed that ‘internal wrangling in the military hierarchy was impeding war against insurgency and criminality in Nigeria’.

“The statement went on to unmask its true intention which was to stir up discontent and acrimony among the top echelon of the military” alleging, “There seem to be ill feelings within the ranks of the military as a result of the violation of the seniority and ranking order of appointing heads of formations.

It said, “The Chief of Army Staff and the head of Defence Intelligence Agency are of course 37. With these appointments, all seniors in the intelligence unit, especially in the army have been moved to the Army Resource Center. This has relegated the experience of the members of the course 36 participants. This is seen as a grave injustice to course 36 and capable of nurturing sabotage and even mutiny”.

Noting that, “CISA is not begrudging or discouraging individuals and a group from expressing their views about the conduct of military operations” Mukthar said, “We believe that it is not in the interest of our country and our armed forces for any group to offer its platform for the peddling of unsubstantiated allegations or advancement of ulterior motives.

“The natural question to ask those who made those allegations are as follows: what are the yardstick with which the performances of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, General Samuel Adebayo assessed?

“What was the intention in singling both of them out for excoriation? How long have they been in the office to earn them such bad reviews? Why should the two military officers who have spent less than a year in their present positions be subject to this grand blackmail and propaganda?

“What was the essence of trying to pitch the top echelon of our military against the others, based on their Courses? How is working to distract the leadership of the military help in bringing about the much-needed results in the battle against terrorists and bandits?

“When the petitioners claim that the experience of members of 36 participants has been relegated and that it will nurture sabotage and mutiny, what exactly do they mean? Are they directly or indirectly inciting sabotage and mutiny in the system?

“In what ways are the so-called Civil Society Organizations helping the system by openly encouraging and giving oxygen to inter-service and inter-agency rivalry, in the manner of their statement?

“In general terms, how did their intervention help in boosting the morale and fighting spirit of our gallant troops?

“For us in CISA, we wish to urge Nigerians, especially those who wish to be identified as civil society organizations, to be mindful of the kind of advocacy or activism they engage in, especially at a time like this. It is most unpatriotic, insensitive and treacherous for any so-called CSO to willfully and deliberately offer its platform and legitimacy to be used in fanning the embers of discord or promotion of discontent and acrimony within the ranks of the Nigerian military or any security agency for that matter.

“CISA acknowledges the very challenging security situation in the country but it is not unmindful of the efforts and commitment of the military in stemming the tide. We believe that the time we are in now calls for All-of-the-Nation Approach in confronting the security challenges.

“Every segment of the society is expected to contribute its quota if we must surmount the security challenges. It is no longer acceptable for any group to stay aloof in their comfort zones and be pointing fingers at blame or making wild allegations. We urge such Nigerians who are only interested in projecting and parroting setbacks and challenges encountered by our military to also join us in supporting and celebrating the various wins being recorded almost on daily basis by the troops against our adversaries, even in the face of many challenges.

“While we criticize those who are daily on the harm’s way to defend this country, let us also look at the sunny side of their efforts which are the various positives coming out of the sustained efforts of our fighting forces who are engaged in various theatres of operation across the country.

“We are gladdened by the realization that in spite of certain orchestrated negative reviews of our military by some detractors, most fair-minded Nigerians who are watching and assessing the trajectory of the security challenges across the country and the efforts of those combating them are confident that soon, the challenges will be surmounted.”

