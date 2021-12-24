Rrescue operation is currently on going to put out the fire resulting from a System 2B pipeline leakage at Peace Estate, Zone 4, Baruwa, Ipaja, Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The fire call which was reported at 00:31 hours Christmas Eve, is presently confined to be burning at the source of leakage of the pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The state fire service boss, Adeseye Margaret, assured the residents of the area that the strategy being deployed to control the burning rage with copious water and chemical foam compound would not allow it to affect any nearby property or life which are over 200 metres away.

Consequently, members of the public have been advised to go about their legitimate activities without any fear as it will take a while for the remains of the petroleum products to dry up in the pipeline.

Although the cause of the leakage as of press time could not be ascertained, “officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands, ” Margret assured

Vanguard News Nigeria