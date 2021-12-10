.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice A. Onibokun on Friday withdraw from a matter concerning the vacant stool of Akirun of Ikirun following a letter of protest authored by the defendants’ counsel.

Gboleru ruling house had through a motion exparte urged the court to restrain Osun State Government from receiving Akirun designate nomination from either Obaara or Adedeji ruling houses pending the determination of the suit. A prayer was granted by the court.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, counsel to the Mogaji Muidi Arise, of Obaara ruling house and Ikirun kingmakers, Muhydeen Adeoye, urged the court to transfer the case file to the Chief Judge to reassign the matter to another judge because his clients have lost confidence in the court.

He premised the application on the purported threat with calls and messages by the bailiff of the court, directing him to come to the court when the matter was not slated to be heard.

He said, “we were in court on December 6 and the matter was adjourned to 17th February 2022. I was surprised to see messages and calls from the bailiff of the court, directing me to come for the matter by 1 pm of December 8.”

“I discussed the action of the bailiff with my clients and they directed me to write to the CJ stating their loss of confidence in the ongoing matter which I have done.

“I will be praying your Lordship to allow the matter to be abated pending the treatment of the letter submitted to the CJ.”

The plaintiffs’ counsel, Chukwudi Maduka, urged the court to disregard and discountenance the application and go on with the proceeding since the parties are present in court.

Justice A. Onibokun directed the clerk to transfer the case file to the CJ saying that she has no interest in the matter.