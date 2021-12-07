GOVERNOR Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will, today, officially open the Johnvents Cocoa Factory in Akure, Ondo State.

In a statement by Johnvents Industries Limited, owner of the factory, the governor will perform the ceremony at the site of the factory on Km5, Ilesa-Benin expressway, in Akure, from 12noon.

Johnvents Industries Limited, an arm of CapitalSage Holdings, said Akeredolu is the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

Speaking on the official opening of the factory, the Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, Mr. John Alamu, stated that the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, would be the royal father of the day.

Alamu explained that the 15,000 metric tonnes cocoa factory capacity would employ about 300 direct workers while generating 1,500 indirect jobs.