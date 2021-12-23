.

—- Wants NDLEA to partner with Ondo to control cannabis cultivation for medicinal purposes

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on the Federal Government to unbundle the exclusive list to allow states in the country to develop.

Akeredolu made the call in Akure while playing host to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led by the Assistant Commander of Narcotics and Zonal Commander NDLEA Zone J, Mr Parah Julius Bawa.

He said: ”If our fiscal policy is not changed and what comes to states does not change, it will be difficult for states to help develop federal establishments in their domains

“The time has come to change our fiscal policy. The time has come to unbundle the exclusive list. Whatever area we can assist federal institutions, we will always support.”

The governor urged the agency to partner with the state on the pathway towards the cultivation of cannabis Sativa for medicinal purposes.

According to him “the strain of Cannabis Sativa at Ogbese in Ondo State is the best in the world charging NDLEA to look towards sensitization of the public and academic world to make it work.

Akeredolu noted that the war against drug abuse is everyone’s fight, adding that no government would support drug abuse, particularly the rate at which it is going in Nigeria.

“No government will sit down and support drug abuse, particularly the scale at which it is going now in Nigeria. In Nigeria today, there are many substances.

“They are deadly as cocaine. People today abuse codeine and so many things that are deadly.

“I agree with you that drug abuse fuels banditry , kidnapping and every form of criminality that we are faced with. Those who are involved in this have to get high to come and take a risk with their lives.

“When you see what they do, you will agree that they are high. So, we know and I do agree with you entirely. We are ready to cooperate with you.”

While noting that his push for controlled cannabis cultivation for medicinal purposes is not encouraging drug abuse, the Governor noted that the economic benefits have now been reaped across the globe.

“My own contention is this, nobody would ask that we start trafficking Indian helm, nobody would say we should leave people free to smoke weed but that we will need to look at the useful purpose to which we can take the seed where we have the CBD Oil that is extracted from it for medicinal purposes, they have been using it for long even in the hospitals”

Earlier, The Zonal Commander of NDLEA Zone J, Mr. Parah Julius Bawa said his visit to the Governor is occasioned because he has been posted to Ondo State as the Zonal Commander of NDLEA Zone J.

Bawa who said Zone J of the NDLEA comprises of Ondo and Ekiti State, pointed out that the creation of the zone was mandated by the Chairman of the Agency, Brigadier General Muhammad Marwa to expand the frontiers of the existing structure to fourteen zonal command

