Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State Monday warned newly sworn-in commissioners, special advisers, and Director-General to resist acting disgracefully in the discharge of their duties.

Akeredolu speaking in Akure during the swearing ceremony of 14 commissioners, seven special advisers, and a Director-General, said ” There will be no excuse for dereliction.

He equally advised members of the families, friends, and associates of the new and returning public officers not to mount undue pressures on them.

According to him ” As career public officers, it is expected that you will continue to be in charge as administrative heads.

“You are to advise the political heads of your respective establishments as appropriate.

“On no account must you bend the regulations and rules to satisfy whimsies.

“Resist attempts which will make you act disgracefully. There will be no excuse for dereliction.

” Let me also use this occasion to advise members of the families, friends and associates of the new and returning public officers to support them to succeed.

“Desist from mounting undue pressures on them as they will be most unable to meet all expectations.

“Do not request for assistance that will make them compromise their oath of office. They will shut the doors on you, if they are wise.

Akeredolu admonished the new appointees ” to show quality leadership. Extending due courtesies and deserved recognition to those, whose duty it is to advise us, simply confirms good upbringing. Reciprocity oils mutuality. Cooperation actuates potentialities.

“Resounding success ensues. Any acts of infractions, which catch our attention will be sanctioned swiftly, firmly and fairly.

On the delay in appointing the full complement of the State Executive Council, Akeredolu attributed this to the COVID – 19 pandemic.

He said that his administration would continue “to engage worthy youths regardless of the degree of affinity or otherwise. Only the fit and proper will join us.

The new appointees include Rt. Honourable Fatai Olotu, Dr Julianah Osadahun, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega, Otunba Dele Ologun, Mrs Lola Fagbemi and Mr Sunday Adekunle Akinwalere.

Others are: Engineer Razak Obe, Dr Banji Ajaka, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, Pastor Femi Agagu and Honourable Wale Akinlosotu

Recall that Akeredolu had in March this year appointed four commissioners including that of the information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, Justice and Attorney General, Titiloye Charles and Works and infrastructure, Aminu Raimi.

