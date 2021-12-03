By Olayinka Latona

Radio Nigeria Sports Reporter Isaac Afolabi of Positive FM AKure has been honoured with an award for sports development by the wife of Ondo State governor , Mrs Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu

The award is in recognition of Afolabi’s effort in promoting and organising annual basketball summer tournament for children in Ondo State.

The governor’s wife instituted the award as part of activities marking the 3rd summit of the Foundation of wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees , FOWOSO held in Akure the Ondo State capital

The wife of the governor said individuals who devouted all time to children cause especially girl child should be recognized and commended.

Presenting the award to Mr Afolabi, the deputy governor of Ondo state Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa encouraged him not to relent in giving back to the children via sports and education saying such gesture would help in harvesting talents for the state and country in the nearest future.

Afolabi appreciated Radio Nigeria for instilling the culture of reaching out to the people at the grassroots saying his passion for sports and education among children was to expose them to stardom.

Dignitaries at the colorful ceremony included the Governor Oluwarotimi Akerdolu , captains of industry including Mr Jimoh Ibrahim and other well meaning Nigerians.