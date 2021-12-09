Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Limited, Wednesday, said, that the impaired Santa Barbara South Well 01 in its’ OML 29 production area has been successfully brought under control, the flow stopped and the Well secured today, 8 December 2021.

This outcome, the company said, was achieved against the backdrop of very challenging circumstances exacerbated by the weather. The tidal cycle in the creek, and the silted slot of the Well resulted in reduced effective working hours.

In a statement by its Group Managing Director, Victor Okoronkwo, the company stated that these challenges impacted on the timeline of the operation.

With this successful operation, the company said it can now confirm that there is no more leakage from the Well, adding that even with the dangers of the high exposure and risk, the entire operation was executed and delivered with zero incident and zero fatality.

The company added that clean-up efforts that were being concurrently executed throughout this period to limit the spread of hydrocarbon would now be comprehensively escalated, while concerted efforts will be channeled immediately into increasing remediation measures.

Okoronkwo said: “In prosecuting these remediation activities and in aligning with Aiteo E&P’s strategic priorities to ensure uninterrupted continuation of the living conditions and wellbeing of the communities remains the paramount consideration.

“This successful milestone is a remarkable testament to the capabilities that exist within indigenous players when faced with incidents of such magnitude, even when unanticipated.

” Although indigenous participation in the Upstream space is nascent, the efforts evident in the management of this incident, especially the remarkable Aiteo E&P HSE Policy, foretells the progress that has been made in building, growing, and elevating both expertise and technical capabilities by indigenous oil companies such as ours.

“The professionalism with which the technical and support personnel execute this significant operation cannot be overemphasized, especially, considering the challenging operating terrain.

“The motivation and inspiration that enabled this accomplishment to happen must receive special and deserved mention. We thank the Almighty God without whom none of this would have been possible.”

The company expressed profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for demonstrating immeasurable and sterling leadership in this matter; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, for his resolute support; the Honourable Minister for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, for her unique open-mindedness and the Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, for his deft management of the situation.

Okoronkwo said: “We express our immense appreciation and gratitude to our Senior Joint Venture Partner, NNPC, for standing shoulder to shoulder with us during this period. We also specially thank the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Melle Kyari for his exceptional leadership. In the same vein, we wish to appreciate the cooperation of the Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Mr. Bala Wunti.

“We thank the Director General, NOSDRA, Mr. Idris Musa whose insight and focus ensured that sense overwhelmed slogan; the Clean Nigeria Associates (CNA), and other related and relevant government agencies for their immense contributions, guidance, and belief in our resolve to address this mishap as well as having faith in us to deliver in these challenging times.

“We thank Messrs. Boots and Coots whose unavoidable unavailability meant an unintended compulsion to resort to finding in-country capacity and in the process, locate both peerless competence and astuteness. To Mr. Victor Ekpenyong, Founder and CEO of Kenyon International West Africa Co. Ltd (an indigenous oil services company), we owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude for exhibition of courage and expertise.

“The road ahead in sustaining this successful operation will demand co-operation, unity of purpose, continuing understanding and patience of all stakeholders towards delivering a comprehensive, impactful and timeous closure of this incident.

“On our part, we are buoyed by the milestone achieved, and in so doing, re-affirm our undiminished commitment to the Nigerian Oil and Gas indigenous community. I wish to thank the board, management and staff of Aiteo E&P for their unwavering support during this trying period.”

Vanguard News Nigeria