Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, begins scheduled flights into Anambra on Tuesday.

Its spokesman, Mr Stanley Olisa, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

Olisa stated that the commencement followed approval of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

He added that the consistent route expansion by the airline was a reflection of its “no-city-left-behind’’ initiative.

Olisa stated also that the initiative had seen the airline expand its footprints both in Nigeria and beyond, while easing the transportation burden of Nigerians.

He said the airline would begin with four flights per week and that passengers could now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the Anambra Airport located at Umueri.

“This is great news for the people of Anambra as we are launching four flights weekly into the new airport on Tuesday.

“For a start, we shall be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and as operations gather momentum, we shall increase frequencies to daily flights,’’ he stated.

Olisa said passengers could start booking on Air Peace’s website: www.flyairpeace.com or on its mobile app, stressing that the airline planned to connect Anambra with other cities outside Lagos and Abuja.

He noted that by the end of January 2022, the airline would have started flying Anambra-Kano-Anambra, Anambra-Ibadan-Anambra and Anambra-Port Harcourt-Anambra routes.

He added that Air Peace was unwaveringly determined to interconnect Nigeria, providing connections which facilitate seamless economic exchanges and foster unity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations.

The airline operates an increasing modern fleet of 32 aircraft, including four new Embraer 195-E2 jets and two Airbus 320s.

(NAN)