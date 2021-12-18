Ladé

Multitalented and fast-rising Afrobeat/Afropop singer and songwriter, Oyetundun Omoladé Rachael known by her stage name “Ladé”. has released a heartfelt body of work dubbed “Omolade” the EP.

Ladé is a native of Kwara State and a one-time winner of UNILORIN Idol who started her music journey at a very young age. She is the voice behind the popular ‘444’ commercial, Travel Beta, Goldberg and Maltina commercials.

Speaking on the inspiration behind her latest project, Ladé shares her journey, “A lot of folks would want to know, what was the inspiration behind this EP? Well, I am inspired mostly by people around me. I love my family and I love the concept of love too, so my inspirations are mostly drawn from situations around.

“I have also been an absolute lover of great music and love songs that stand the test of time. Songs from Teni, AG baby, ASA, 2baba and many others also inspire me.”

The Omolade EP by Ladé comprises 5 songs, namely;‘Sing’, ‘Hustle’, ‘ Speechless’, ‘Corny’ and ‘Situationship’ with production credits going to Damelo Wayne, Oscar and Ovonovo.

Speaking further on her plans for the year 2022, Ladé revealed that she would be releasing more amazing songs and fans should also anticipate collaborations from fellow artists in the music industry.