By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen has raised the hope of football fans who feared he may not be among the Africa Cup of Nations party billed for Cameroon next January.

The striker who has been out with an eye injury he sustained during a league clash with Inter Milan is gradually making his way back to full recovery after surgery and is expected to return against Bologna in a January league fixture.

Osimhen who has held down the number 9 shirt for the senior national team said the only reason he will not be in Cameroon next year is if he is not selected.

“I will be available for AFCON💯unless if am not among the players picked to represent NIGERIA”, Osimhen tweeted on Tuesday.

Interim coach, Austin Eguavoen had earlier said the 22-year-old, although plays an important role in the team, must be allowed to heal properly and not rushed into returning to football action.

The news will come as a relief to the technical crew of the Super Eagles who also had to deal with the news of another in-form striker, Paul Onuachu suffering a hamstring injury over the weekend.

Osimhen found the back of the net five times for Nigeria during the qualifiers for the continental showpiece.

He now has to make do with a mask as his healing process continues.

