Ethiopia is the first team to arrive in Cameroon for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 finals, set to kick off on 9 January 2022.

The delegation touched down at the Nsimalen International Airport of Yaounde on Sunday 26 December.

Upon arrival, players, technical staff and FA executive underwent Covid-19 tests at the airport before moving to their team hotel.

Coach Wubetu Abate and his team rounded off with a training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium.

The Walias return to the competition for the first time since 2013. They have one AFCON title to their name, at home in 1962.

Ethiopia is in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and hosts Cameroon.

They will face Cape Verde on January 9 after the opening match between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso. The Ethiopians will come off against the hosts on matchday 2 before closing group stages facing Burkina Faso on 17 January.

