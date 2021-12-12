…berates developed nations over gang-up against Africa on COVID-19

By Sam Eyoboka

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye ended this year’s Holy Ghost Congress titled “The Siege Is Over” with a startling shout of Happy New Year to admiration of the audience.

Glad in a green outfit with his wife, Foluke, Adeboye urged the enthusiastic worshipers to reechoŕ that the fellows who will not allow Nigerians to enjoy their liberty should expire and the crowd of worshippers actively responded noisily as a proof of God haven spoke to him and he was merely responding to Divine instructions.

Liking his situation to several past when he was similarly urged to tell his congregation to shout Happy New Year in the month of June and reluctant obeyed and carried the instructions. He, however, did not say what happened thereafter.

Rushing his sermon to enable finish the array of programmes on parade he found time to greet all avalanche of local and international gospel speakers including the immediate past president of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and both the past President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Dr Felix aomobide and his Successor, Dr Francis Wale Oke who ministered powerfully during the Congress.

Earlier Thursday night, Pastor Adeboye berated developed nations for predicting that Africans will die of COVID-19 like chickens. The 79-year-old influential pastor whose two sons (Adeolu and Leke) had flagged off a campaign to win eight million souls as part of his pending 80th birthday celebration in March next year, in his sermon titled, ‘The Siege Is Over in your prosperity’, noted that the church must pray for the siege over Nigeria to be over and not carry placards.

Adeboye also sent a strong message to the economic giants of the world, saying though Africa might not have the technology and health infrastructure like developed nations, the black continent has God.

The cleric spoke amid the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant first detected in Europe and later South Africa and which has spread to overany countries including Nigeria.

Adeboye said: “The highly developed nations of the world believe that they have all the technologies, that they have all the resources, that they can take care of themselves and many of them have forgotten God and then an enemy shows up, an enemy that they cannot see; an enemy that before you know it, it has attacked you and you are already in trouble.

“And they looked at Africa, we have no resources, we have no money, the few doctors we have, have left for greener pastures and they predicted that we will be dying like chickens but they left out one parameter: parameter God, they left out that there is still a group of people, who in their helpless estate, still lift up their eyes to the hills (and) say, ‘God help us’.

“I hear they are talking now, ‘We don’t even know what is going on in Africa?’ They should know. There are still some people who can cry to God, who can say, ‘God help us.’

Vanguard News Nigeria