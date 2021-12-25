Adamawa government has confirmed the appointment of a new Chief Judge, head of Sharia Court of Appeal and President, Customary Court of Appeal.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri inaugurated the heads of the courts on Friday in Yola.

Justice Nathan Musa, Usman Girei and Peter Wajilda were inaugurated as Adamawa Chief Judge, Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal and President Customary Court of Appeal, respectively.

The governor urged the appointees to do all within their capacity to promote the course of justice delivery in the state.

“The task before you is not easy, however, I urge you to be committed to make the judiciary arm of government a unique in line with expectation,’’ Fintiri said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Justice Musa assured that they would enhance the rule of law in the state and protect the interests of all.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Afraimu Jingi, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the new chief judge who in turn administered the oaths on Girei and Wajilda.

