By Gabriel Ewepu

STAKEHOLDERS have expressed optimism that the appointment of Dr Paul Adalikwu as the Executive Secretary of Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, MOWCA, will open new vista for Africa’s economic development.

The stakeholders; National Association of Chambers of Industry , Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, the Federation of West African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, FEWACCI, and the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry made the assertion in a statement signed by the President of Nigeria Private Sector Alliance and Vice President, Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode.

The statement described Adalikwu’s appointment as well deserved and huge plus for Nigeria and Africa as a whole based on his track record as highly educated, well trained, and seasoned technocrat whose wealth of experience and dynamic competence will galvanise MOWCA.

The statement reads in part, “He has state, national and international exposure and very rare has any person been more competent for this assignment. The organised private sector in Africa and indeed, Nigeria is very appreciative of President Buhari for this nomination and support for the emergence of the new Secretary General.

“We have no doubt Dr Adalikwu will make a world of difference in this position to ensure the development of the maritime sector in West and Central Africa.

“We know the new Executive Secretary is aware of the clear and urgent need to bring up to speed the maritime sector for the purposes of realising the critical objectives of the AFCFTA cannot be over emphasized.

“The development of the African Maritime sector is key to our realisation of the noble ideals of the AfCFTA. Dr Adalikwu’s position will now go to support the leading and dynamic roles Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AFDB and Prof Oramah, President of the AFREXIM Bank are playing in bringing socio-economic development to Africa. In all these, Nigeria leads.”

Meanwhile, the statement also congratulated Ministers of charge of Transport, Hon Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Gbemi Saraki, respectively for their impact in building the economy, and described it as job well done, and added that, “The organised private sector will leverage on the opportunities provided by the new development to support the development of the Nigerian economy.”