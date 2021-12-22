By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, inaugurated two judges into the state High Court and three into the state Customary Court of Appeal, and approved an increase in judges’ rental allowances by100 per cent. It will now be 200 per cent of their basic salaries.

At the inauguration ceremony, which took place at Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun disclosed that a memo to provide for extra allowances for all judges, to enhance their performances, would soon be forwarded to the State Executive Council.

The new judges are Justices Adewole Adeyemi and Safrat Bello for the State High Court, and Justices Philip Akinsinde, Olukemi Osisanya and Idowu Odugbesan for the state Customary Court of Appeal.

“We will continue to appreciate the enormous work of our Judges. We don’t want them to be compromised, that is why we will continue to look after their welfare. The judiciary is the last bastion of hope of the common man. It is the balancing between the legislature and the executive. Judges are also the pivotal wheels which the civilised societies stand,” he said.

He added that the appointment of the five new judges was a unique milestone in the history of the state as it was done to preserve the existing legacies left behind by the state founding fathers.

Speaking on COVID 19 vaccination, the governor appealed to the people who are yet to be vaccinated to do so, while those who had received the two jabs should get the booster jab, as Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading at an alarming speed.

Responding on behalf of other judges, Justice Adewole Adeyemi appreciated the governor for finding them worthy of the position, assuring that they would do their best to make the state’s Judiciary to continue to be the best in the country.