By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The people of Atta Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, woke up Friday morning to behold the remains of their traditional ruler, Eze Edwin Azike.

The monarch was said to have been abducted by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in the community.

An indigene of the community, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that Eze Azike was seized at a school where he had gone to see his sister.

Few hours after the abduction, the source said local security men flooded the community, ransacking residences, in search of the abductors of the monarch.

It was gathered that the security men ended up killing five villagers and destroying property in search of the traditional ruler.

READ ALSO: Imo monarch murdered 24 hours after abduction

Having failed to rescue the monarch, his body was said to have been found dead Friday morning at Eke Okwudor in the area.

“He was kidnapped in a school where he went to see his sister who is a teacher.

“After taking him away, some local security men came to the village, searching people’s houses. They ended up killing five people and destroying people’s property. Then, this morning, the body of the traditional ruler was seen at Eke Okwudor”, the source stated.

Vanguard learnt that Eze Azike has been on the throne for about 25 years, having been coronated in 1996, but not without some tussle.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam, confirmed the killing of the monarch.

He however, said he had no knowledge of the local security men killing five people in the village.

It could be recalled that the traditional ruler of Mbutu Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Eze Damian Nwaigwe was the same Thursday abducted from his palace.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, had said the governor was doing everything to arrest the insecurity in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria