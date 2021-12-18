By Yetunde Areb

Continued from last edition

Hi,

Okay, let’s wrap up this discussion today!

Yet, for all the troubles we subject ourselves to in the search for aphrodisiacs and sexual pleasures, scientists insist that aphrodisiacs are more of myths created by the mind and body.

They say aphrodisiacs have very little or no scientific basis for the kind of potency we attribute to them. Though this position is still classified as inconclusive as further studies are still going on, scientists insist that for anything to qualify as an aphrodisiac it must be capable of creating sexual desire by itself and not improving on ability and performance already present like they mostly do. However, experts on aphrodisiacs insist that they work in two major ways; there are those that create sexual desire by working on the body and those that create desire by working on the mind. For instance, a substance that increases blood flow to the sex organs will stimulate the feelings of sexual intercourse and create desire just as there are things that can make our bodies produce more of the chemicals associated with sexual desire.

These include certain foods, herbs and minerals as we have been discussing all along. Aphrodisiacs that work on the mind often work on the senses, taking the form of sight, sound, taste, touch and smell. The basic idea is that they all aim to achieve the same effect, increase pleasure, libido and potency.



READ ALSO:I’m afraid of s3x, says BBNaija’s Beatrice

In order to determine if a thing works, you must understand what it is supposed to do when administered. Basically, our level of sexual desire is determined by our hormones and in this case, testosterones. If the balance of testosterone in the body is right, things will function as expected and if not, will be affected. If you don’t have enough of this hormone, then your interest in sex will decline. This might be the reason many men tone down on their sexual escapades as they turn into their 50s upwards.

As testosterones tone down, so urge for sex declines and you find once known ladies men take to their reclining chairs in the garden, now calmer and homely. Other factors that may affect sexual desire and performance include medical conditions such as diabetes, stress, fatigue, depression, lack of exercise and sedentary life style, to mention a few. The fact that our health system is very porous, coupled with our lack of medical check-up culture, many diseases often go undetected in our bodies for a very long period. Often with dire consequences. As mentioned earlier, old age, especially in men, affect the libido largely due to the decline in testosterone and increase in Estrogen which slows them down.

Hormone replacement therapy have been discovered to work significantly for men but has remained inconclusive in the treatment of women. This is because studies have linked the replacement of testosterones in women to breast cancer. Other effects such as change in tone of voice, hair growth on chest and face, weight gain and even male-pattered bald patches, are said to be some of its side effects. Though research work is still ongoing, it is not readily recommended for women, so you may need to weigh the risks before going for hormone replacement therapy.

For those who swear by aphrodisiacs and their efficacy, it is instructive to note that they are also addictive and may eventually be detrimental to your natural sexual desire and ability, especially where substance abuse is involved. A more healthy approach to sex, especially psychologically, might just be all you need to get your peckers up and going at optimal performance level.

Remember that we are influenced mainly by the things that stimulate our senses, such as the things we see, taste, hear, smell or feel. Taking our time to invest in things that promote all of these acts will do wonders on our sex life. Foods such as Avocado, Chilli Pepper, Carrots, Cucumber, Garlic, Ginseng, Oysters and even okra have been identified as having aphrodisiac properties. So also are animals such as the Rhino whose horns are reputed for its high deposit of calcium and phosphorous which is used for energy boosting drugs and have led to the poaching and illegal killings of the animal for ages. However, what remains controversial is the amount of, say for instance, Ginseng, will an individual need to consume to improve his libido? Ginseng as a root is commonly used in complementary medicine and dietary supplements, but is said to also have aphrodisiac components. The snag here is that its effectiveness has not been scientifically ascertained, just as it has been discovered to have interaction with other medicines such as blood thinners, and so ought to be consumed with caution. So, why take all these risks for a romp in the sheets, one may want to ask?

A good and balanced diet will do wonders for improved health. Go for it. Same with a great exercise regimen. Set the mood for great sex with great music, soft lightings and clean, fresh bed sheets and spreads against your skin. Review your general pre and post sexual hygiene to improve your sexual aura and boost your bedroom confidence. This include clean baths of not only the body but other essentials. Remember that it takes two to tango, as they say (or more these days, depending on preference). Sex is meant for the mutual pleasure and benefit of those involved and not just to please one of the partners. It is not a game to be lost and won, especially where life and wellbeing are at stake.

Love, care and understanding also have a role to play in sexual experiences. Finally, everyday is not Christmas, accept that sometimes Mr. John may not perform as well as he normally does, or may desire to. Or that genuine affection and assured security and trust are just as good and reassuring as a great orgasm for the woman. Just as body no be wood, body no be machine also. After all, even a flag must fly at half mast sometimes. So long as providing sexual pleasure is not your profession, think safety first!

Hmmm! Do have a Wonderful weekend!!