By Vincent Ujumadu

NO fewer than 11 persons were confirmed dead, with seven burnt beyond recognition following Sunday’s multiple auto crash on Agulu Lake Bridge by Awka-Ekulobia Road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, which confirmed the death toll said the accident involved a MACK truck, a Mitsubishi L300 with number plate, XA 857 UMN carrying about 14 passengers and another HI JET vehicle with number plate, UMZ 23 MC.

The FRSC sector commander, in Anambra State, Adeoye Irelewuyi, while confirming the incident to reporters in Awka, said the accident occurred at about 5.00 p.m, adding that 20 persons were involved in the accident caused by wrongful overtaking and speeding

.

According to him, “The crash involved a Mack truck with no number plate and a Mitsubishi L300 bus marked XA 857 UMN, carrying 14 passengers. While the third vehicle involved in the accident is a Hijet Shuttle bus with number plate, UMZ23XC, occupied by five persons.

“A witness report indicates that the driver of the Mitsubishi bus was speeding and when he overtook wrongfully, collided with the truck and went into flames, while the shuttle bus ran into the already collided vehicles.

“Five passengers in the shuttle bus were rescued unhurt, while the passengers in the Mitsubishi bus were trapped in the fire where seven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“Four persons comprising three male adults and a female child rescued, were later confirmed dead at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Agulu, and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.”

The sector commander said the FRSC rescue team were on ground to divert traffic, saying efforts were being made to evacuate the burnt bodies and clear the obstruction caused by the crash.

Corroborating FRSC, acting Sector Public Education Officer, Margaret Onabe, in a statement, said: “The injured victims were rushed to St Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi where four were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The FRSC rescue team from Nanka was on ground managing the situation and diverting traffic because the bridge was blocked and effort was being made to evacuate the burnt bodies. We are also waiting for tow truck to clear obstruction caused by the crash.”