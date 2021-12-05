By Prince Osuagwu

The third round begins at 2.20pm, with the three bidders still ready to slug it out.

The bid opens with a lot price of $204,388,256.10. The three eligible bidders appear comfortable and not ready to challenge it.



However, outside the hall, at the hotel lounge, frantic negotiations are going on with hushed voices, apparently by supporters of bidders, signalling that each is making strategic efforts to outdo one another in the tussle.



Recall that representatives of all the bidding telcos are locked up in separate rooms from where they make bids, to ensure transparency of the process.