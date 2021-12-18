.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has postponed its planned security summit, earlier scheduled to hold on December 20 and 21.

The body, which comprises 52 civil society organisations, said the proposed dates of the summit were shifted after extensive consultations.

The CNG, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja, said: “The summit designed to come up with workable suggestions to the security challenges facing the region, would now hold on 5th and 6th January to make allowance for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The shift has become inevitable as Christian brothers and sisters who are equal stakeholders in the affairs of the region would be occupied during that period.

“Additionally, certain issues of great relevance have emerged with the recent tour of CNG officials to Sokoto and other places that need to be incorporated.”

Vanguard News Nigeria