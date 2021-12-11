



No fewer than 500 people have benefited from a free medical outreach organised by the Wife of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111.

The outreach, under the “Wuwu Ore Initiative” (Mother’s Love) was flagged off on Saturday at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that youths and adults from Ode Itsekiri and the neighbouring communities benefited from the pilot scheme.

Addressing the people, the Olori said that the initiative was to provide adequate healthcare services to people in the riverine communities.

She said that there was possibilities of reaching other riverine communities quarterly with the health programme.

“This is a pilot scheme; we are looking at the possiblity of reaching other communities in the riverine areas quarterly.

“We want to impact good health on the people; we want people to be very strong so that they can work well and succeed,” the Olori said.

One of the Coordinators, Dr Utake Ovwe, said that the programme was aimed at enabling those in the riverine areas to have access to quality healthcare services.

According to him, many of the healthcare services around were underdeveloped and under-funded, noting that the riverine dwellers do not have access to quality healthcare services.

“As a medical doctor, I discovered that lots of children were being brought from the riverine areas with sugar level as low as seven per cent, which is not normal.

“This outreach is first of its kind in Warri Kingdom to the best of my knowledge.

“People are coming from neighbouring villages and towns, not just Ode Itsekiri,” Ovwe said.

Some of the health services provided included: medical checks and treatment, dental care, eye check, urine analysis, malaria, blood glucose and retroviral screenings, as well as provision of drugs.

The beneficiaries were also provided with palliatives, which included: rice, beans, mosquito nets, wrappers, among others.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Felicia Ebitemije, thanked the Olori for her kind gesture.

“I am very grateful. In this Christmas season, we have not seen this kind of thing in this communities.

“She is very kind. I prayed that God will continue to bless our Olori,” Ebitemije said.

The project was organised in partnership with the GoodLife, National Action Committee on Aid (NACA), Pro-Health International Africa among others. (NAN)