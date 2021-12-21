By Elizabeth Osayande

48 out of a total of 342 students in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions are set to bag first class degrees at the second and third convocation ceremonies of Mountain Top University, MTU.

While the Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will deliver the convocation lecture themed: “The nexus between faith, knowledge and resilience;” the wife of the Chancellor of the institution, and General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Folashade Olukoya will be conferred with Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters, D.Litt.

Giving a breakdown of activities to mark the combined convocation ceremonies, MTU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elijah Ayolab,i explained that the seamless transition from physical learning to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons the school was holding the ceremony.

Prof. Ayolabi said:” I am proud to announce to you that Mountain Top University is one of such universities. Enabled by a worldclass ICT facility and dedicated staff, the university continued its academic activities via various online platforms. The result is the reason we have all gathered here today.

“This convocation is very unique because this is the first time we shall be conferring Honorary Doctorate Degree. The recipient of this honour is our own Pastor Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, the amiable wife of our revered Chancellor and General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide. She will be conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.).

“We shall be graduating a total number of three hundred and forty-two (342) graduands at the undergraduate level made up of one hundred and sixty-nine (169) in the 2019/2020 and one hundred and seventy-three (173) from the 2020/2021 academic sessions respectively.

“In the 2019/2020 academic session, seventeen (17) are in First Class (Honours) category: The College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences (CHMS) has nine (09) while College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) has eight (08). For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, we have a total of eighty-two (82), while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has sixty-three (63). Seven (07) graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.

“In the 2020/2021 academic session, twenty-eight (28) are in First Class (Honours) category: thirteen (13) in the College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences (CHMS) while the College of Basic and Applied Sciences (CBAS) has fifteen (15).

“For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, we have a total of eighty-two (82) while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has fifty-seven (57). Six (06) graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category.

” Part of the activities include on Thursday, 23rd December, 2021 the Convocation Lecture & Convocation Ceremony: Conferment of Honorary Degree, Admission into First Degrees and Award of Prizes will be held at the University Multipurpose Hall at 10.00am. I am also happy to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR will deliver the Convocation Lecture.”