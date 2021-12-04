Police handcuffs,shackle

The police in Lagos on Thursday brought four men before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, for alleged theft of an air conditioner from a school compound.

The defendants are Kpoin Weripere, 47; Kazeem Mutalib, 39; Paul Oshoja, 35; and Seidu Lukeman, 45.

They appeared before the Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Popoola.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 13, at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Campus at Oto-Awori, Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants conspired to steal an air conditioner belonging to the United Bank for Africa branch located at the college.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants were arrested following police investigation.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety in like sum.

It adjourned the case until Jan. 11 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria