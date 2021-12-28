2023: Southern president solution to Nigeria’s break-up

By Arogbonlo Israel

A group under the auspices of Nigeria Youths in Politics, NYP, has said “the only way to douse the calls for Nigeria’s disintegration is to support a Southern Nigerian as president in 2023”.

The group’s Vice President, Olufowobi Desmond, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, urged all Nigerian youths to be active citizens rather than being passive come 2023.

He said; “The Nigeria Youth in Politics has been monitoring the body language of some of our politicians and leaders who are calling for a northern politician to run for president of Nigeria in 2023, they are considered as the enemy of the country.

“Going by the political situation of the country where the southerners calling for Biafra and Oduduwa nations, it is only a fact, that the only way to douse this ethnic tension is to support a southern Nigerian as president in 2023, it is our believe that this will solve the current call for secession in some quarters of the country.

“In addition, 2023 present an opportunity for Nigeria youth to get into national politics, because there won’t be a seating president, and sincerely, our mandate is to support a young candidate in 2023,” he added.

The convener also promised to sponsor any Nigerian youth willing to run for any political office in 2023 irrespective of their political party.

“It is therefore our desire to encourage young Nigerians to come into political environment and challenge the status quo, no more anointed candidate for 2023. And we say no to anyone older than the country, in age, asset and affluence,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria