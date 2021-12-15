…Urges VP to run for president

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE National Coalition Group, NCG, on Tuesday stormed Owerri, the Imo State capital to drum support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential election.

The group that assembled in Owerri during the Vice President’s working visit to Imo State, called on Osinbajo, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking to journalists, the National Secretary of NCG, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibịa, said they were in owerri to show solidarity and support to Prof. Osinbajo, with greatest Re assurance that the lgbos are supporting him wholeheartedly for president 2023.

He said that NCG will be mobilizing State Governors, past and present National Assembly members, and elected All Progressives Congress, APC, executives across the nation, to ensure that Osinbajo emerges the presidential standard-bearer of the ruling party and elected President subsequently.

Dr. Dibịa, said Osinbajo has demonstrated the sort of leadership ability and experience needed to pilot the nation’s affairs at this time of her history and would make a true Nigerian president.

He said that given Osinbajo’s “enviable wisdom, vibrancy, and humility, a better future is possible for Nigeria”, adding that the Igbo are whole heatedly in support of an Osinbajo presidency.

Over 500 members of the Imo State chapter of NCG led by the State Coordinator, Hon. Paul Uche, were present at Ahiajoku Convention Center to receive the Vice President.

The pro-APC group is made up of civil society groups, non governmental organizations, ethnic movements including Arewa and Ohanaeze,

Osinbajo was in Owerri to flag of the 29th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSME) Clinics, the first in the State.