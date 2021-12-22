By Haruna Aliyu

The coalition of Northern Peoples Congress and Civil Society (CNPCCS) has cautioned any Presidential Aspirant from Northern part of Nigeria to give way for other regions of the country to produce candidate come 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary Comrade Abdullahi Musa Yalmo at Arewa House in Kaduna over the weekend after its first Congress led by interim Director General Comrade Bala Salihu Dawakin Kudu.

The statement revealed that, it is high time for Northerners to turn back on Presidential ambition 2023 for other regions to play their card for peace, unity, justice and fairness to all.

The statement further revealed that, as long as Northerners want fairness and equity, they must forget contesting presidential seat come 2023 general elections.

Furthermore, the statement called on Government at all levels to give more attention to educating upcoming generation which has been the bedrock and pillar of fighting corruption, other related criminal activities engaged by youths as well as bringing peace, development and growth of any Nation. Saying, traditional leaders should be given full right to checkmate affairs of their subjects in ensuring safety of lives, considering their roles and positions as first authorities that interacts with people from grassroot, thereby providing the needed security of lives and property of the people.