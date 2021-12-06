By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, presidential campaign posters of a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Executive Officer, Granite and Marble, Mr. Moses Ayom, have been pasted in major streets of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Inscription on one of the campaign posters sighted by our correspondent, reads: ” Moses Ayom for President, the struggles continues”.

In the poster, Ayom’s photograph was flanked by those of First Republic leaders drawn from different parts of the country.

Ayom, who hails from Benue State, is one of the early contenders for the position of the President of Nigeria. In the past few weeks, religious leaders drawn from the Islamic and Christian faiths, paid him a visit with a demand that he contests the exalted office of the President in 2023.

At a meeting with the Dan Tiv, the clergy men said they were convinced of his capacity to transform Nigeria within a few years if given the opportunity.

Imam Idris Musa, who led a delegation of League of Imams to the meeting in Abuja, noted that the Middlebelt had not produced a President since Nigeria embraced democracy despite its being “the melting pot of the entire country with over 200 ethnic nationalities and diverse religious orientations living peacefully. The Middlebelt is a mini Nigeria.”

According to him, “there is a North and South because there is a Middle between them. It is now time for that middle to also feel a sense of belonging to the larger body,” he said.

Agreeing with the position of their Christian counterparts, the Imams said: “We noted with happiness the position of our brother Christian Clergy which visited you last week. We read in the papers with excitement the points they succinctly made for your candidacy. We align ourselves with their sentiments and pray that you succumb to our call for you to lend your youth, your energy, your experience and your compassion to help heal the current challenges facing our country.”

In a parley with journalists recently, Ayom noted: “Like I said, there is a limit to which you can keep people in the sun. People say that even though a goat doesn’t bite, if you push it too much, it will bite you. It might not happen now, but I am saying that this time is the best to allow Middlebelt to rule this country.

“If this is done, there will be peace. The other time, a train was attacked in Kaduna; there are lots of threats to peace in Kogi and all that. The message we are preaching is that we should promote a sense of belonging for Middlebelt people by giving them this opportunity.

“We have done a lot for this country. So it a time bomb if we keep dribbling the Middlebelt. In short continuously ignoring the Middlebelt is a time bomb.”