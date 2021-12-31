By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum has asked Nigerians to look forward to the great year 2022 with optimism and hope, as they prepare to make personal sacrifices and unite in supporting the Government address the critical issues militating against the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.



In his new year message, Governor Lalong said the nation has a lot to thank God for having experienced highs and lows in many sectors. He said though there were many challenges, so much was equally achieved in many areas which affirmed the resilience of the Nigerians.



He said with the determination and collaboration of the people, insecurity, and unemployment which are major factors that threaten the future of the nation will be overcome.



“Nigeria is tremendously blessed and endowed with not only natural resources, but good people who want to live in peace and pursue legitimate endeavors in peace, unity, and tranquility. That is why we must all work together in the new year to confront those who want to take away the collective destiny of Nigerians through terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities. We must deny them such opportunities and also ensure that we put them to shame. We should do so believing that evil cannot triumph over good”, he said.



Governor Lalong said in 2022, his administration will continue with its Rescue Mission of developing human capital and physical infrastructure by completing those in progress as well as carrying out others that are coming on board. This he said will ensure that the Government fulfills its promises to the people.



Among others, the Governor said the Lalong Legacy Projects will be completed while work on the British-America flyover bridge will be carried out including other ongoing projects across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.



He asked the people to continue to work on building peace and maintaining law and order which is central to development.



While wishing Nigerians a prosperous 2022, Lalong admonished them to continue to love one another as they improve the culture of tolerance irrespective of their diversities.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase has felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing the end of the year 2021 and marking the beginning of the New Year, 2022.

The Deputy Speaker in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, called on Nigerians to unite against the current security and economic challenges and support the security agencies as they strive to keep the country safe.

“I have a strong belief that the year 2022 will be better for the country in all ramifications. Let’s not despair. Let’s keep hope alive, and God Almighty will see us through.”