By Idowu Bankole

Many Nigerians are all eager to put the year 2021, the year that has witnessed much killings, kidnapping and a whole lot of trouble, behind, and welcome a new year with hope and high spirits. But before a New Year is dawn in Nigeria, Here are some countries that have already welcomed 2022 before Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Japan

Tokyo holds one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the world. However, like last year, the event at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo has been cancelled.

Singapore

Beam lights are seen projected from the top of the Marina Bay Sands hotel on the eve of New Year 2022, in Singapore on December 31, 2021.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s Auckland welcomes the new year 2022 with fireworks.

Australia

The “family fireworks”, displayed three hours before midnight every year ahead of the main show at midnight, fill the sky over the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2021 in Sydney.

Melbourne, Australia

People watch a sunset fireworks show for children and families while celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Yarra River waterfront, in Melbourne, Australia.

Seoul, South Korea

The numbers 2022 are displayed on the world’s fifth tallest building the Lotte World Tower to celebrate the 2022 New Year on New Year’s Eve in Seoul, South Korea.

Sydney, Australia

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.

Thailand

People enjoy New Year’s Eve amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand.

China

Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China.

Meanwhile, The raging Covid-19 pandemic has limited fanciful celebrations by family and friends, including worship centres as many governments have issued warning amid fears of spreading the Omicron variant of COVID-19 through large gatherings.

