Barely some hours to the New Year 2022, the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna state has alleged that expecting anything new from Buhari will be like beating a dead horse.

The New is just an understanding that dates, months and years have changed from the previous period, Rev Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, said in a statement.

He explained that although they were used to celebrating and making resolutions, ” but the reality is that nothing will change unless we genuinely labour hard to get it work.”

“Therefore expecting anything new from Buhari will be like what our former President Obasanjo said “beaten a death horse”.

“Nigerians have suffered badly in times of insecurity, poor economy, high cost of living, so much division and tension in the country, people being killed like chickens but what we hear from people around the President are claims of unsubstantiated success making many Nigerians wonder if we are living in the same country with them.”

“What we can only do is to encourage every citizen to put his or her best to help redeem this country. I believe God will not allow this country to sink if he finds some faithful, honest and genuine patriotic citizens who daily are doing their best for Nigeria.”

“I encourage Nigerians not to have any expectation from anyone but challenge themselves to be the expectation this new year. May God bless Nigeria and help us make a difference this new year,” he said.

