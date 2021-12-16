…NPC proposes N400bn for next census

By Henry Umoru

MOVES by the Senate to consider and pass the N16.39 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill yesterday suffered a major setback as the passage has been deferred to next Tuesday.

The deferment of passage of the budget followed the non-capturing in the budget the financial requirements for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for 2023 general elections and that of the National Population Commission ( NPC ) for the conduct of 2022 census.

There were, however, strong indications yesterday that the Committee on Appropriation, led by Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North, would lay the report for subsequent suspension of the Senate Standing Order for the consideration of the report and passage.

The Senate Committee was, however, disappointed when its moves to get the requirement details from INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, failed as he did not attend the session.

Meanwhile, the National Population Commission, NPC, has declared that the scheduled national census for next year would gulp N400 billion.

At the meeting yesterday, the commissioner who represented the INEC Chairman, Alhaji Zuru Abdulrahman Abdul, told the committee that the details being sought could not be given by him but only the chairman.

He said: “Mr Chairman and members of this distinguished committee, we have listened to you and appreciate the concern on funding the 2023 general elections, as regards the need to capture some of the projected expenses in the 2022 budget .

“But such financial details can only be given by our chairman who is currently abroad and billed to return on Sunday or Monday morning. So in the light of this, financial details requested for shall be made available on Monday next week “

As a follow-up, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin ruled for adjournment of the session to next Monday.

Speaking with journalists after the session, Senator Barau, who noted that the latest development would not make passage of the 2022 budget possible this week, said: “2023 general elections and projected national head counts slated for next year are very important and that is the reason we want to make provisions for them in the 2022 budget.

“As a result of the importance of the two, passage of 2022 budget will no longer be possible this week as earlier planned and clearly stated on our time table.”

According to the time table released by the Senate in October , report on the budget ought to have been laid by the Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, and passage fixed for Wednesday or today (yesterday).

In line with Senator Barau’s disclosure, the Senate at the end of its session yesterday, adjourned to Tuesday December 21, 2021, for another session.

At the meeting, the NPC Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, told the committee that the total estimate cost for the national census slated for next year was N400 billion.

The Appropriations Committee consequently said that submission got from NPC would be added to the expected one from INEC next Monday as parts of report to be laid before the Senate for consideration and passage next week.

