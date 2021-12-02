No fever than 200 golfers from across the country are expected to participate in the maiden all Captains Invitational Tournament organised by Ibadan Golf Club (IGC).

Larry Adeyemo, Chairman, Local Organising Committee said on Wednesday at a news conference that the tournament, scheduled to hold between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, was aimed at bringing more unity in the golfing community.

“The idea was that of our late Captain, Oladiran Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage Films.

“It’s going to be the first time that all captains from different clubs will be participating in a tournament that will have both present and the past captains competing.

“The competition will accord us all to be seated together and celebrate ourselves.

“We are ready to host the tournament, we have done our home work and we are looking forward to seeing golfers from all over the nation, to celebrate one another,” he said.

Tunji Oladosu, Acting Captain of IGC said that the tournament was initially slated to hold on Sept. 18, but was shifted due to the demise of Ibironke.

“I thank God that the tournament is eventually coming to reality; we are expecting golfers from various clubs such as Ikeja, IBB, Abuja MicCom, Ilorin, Ado-Ekiti, Akwa Ibom and many other golf clubs across the country.

“ It’s going to be an historic tournament in the lives of golfing circle within the country, because this is the first of it’s kind.

“I believe, this tournament is going to make an impact in the golfing community.

“This competition would henceforth be an annual one. It will go round clubs within Nigeria after the tournament on Dec. 4, interested clubs will bid for it and one club will be selected to host the next edition,” he said.

Idowu Salami, a member of the LOC said “the purpose of organising the tourney is for the celebration of all the past captains in various clubs.

“Due to calls from clubs of golfers all over the federation that has shown intention to participate, we had to find away to accommodate players on the course.

“We have 200 players and that is unprecedented for any tournament, so we are having some players play on Friday and Saturday because of the numbers of entries,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria