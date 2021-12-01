By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

About 140 million Nigerians are part of the 5.1 billion people across the world who lack access to justice.

The Hague Institute of Innovations of Law (HIIL) which disclosed this in Kaduna on Wednesday, said there are 11 million of such residents lacking access to justice in Kaduna state.

HIIL, which came into Nigeria in 2018 and has been in Imo state before coming to Kaduna state, said it want to help 150 million Nigerians have access to justice by solving the most urgent and most important of their justice challenges in the next nine years.

While addressing the Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna state, HIIL Country Director, Mrs. Ijeoma Nwafor told array of justice stakeholders that, “5.1 billion people lack meaningful access to justice across the world, at least 140 million Nigerians lack access to meaningful justice.

According Mrs. Nwafor, “We want to help 150 million Nigerians solve their most pressing justice problems by 2030. This is in line with the Sustainble Development Goals (SDGs).

“HIIL intervention is hinged on five pillars; working from data, applying best practices, scaling game changers, creating enabling environment for actionable plan and strengthening the movement to ensure that people centered justice is possible in Kaduna and in Nigeria.”

The Attorney General of Kaduna state and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs Aisha Dikko in her remarks said HIIL as an organisation focuses on user friendly approach to provide access to justice.

“This collaboration will support justice sector in identifying key issues and practical solution to administration of justice in Kaduna state. The engagement and outcome shall birth the first Justice Transformation Lab in Kaduna state. The Ministry of Justice is determined to work with all stakeholders in focusing on effectively achieving our mandate.”