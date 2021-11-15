.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has postponed his scheduled commissioning of projects across local Government areas in southern Borno, to honour the Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who died at the weekend, during a battle with terrorists who failed in an attempt to capture a military base in Askira-Uba local government area.

The tour was to start on Tuesday (16th November 2021) with dozens of completed Government projects, mostly schools and healthcare centres, lined up for commissioning by the Governor.

Announcing the postponement, Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the Governor will undertake the commissioning tour, after travelling tomorrow, Tuesday, to visit the family of late General Zirkisu who lives outside Borno State.

Zulum’s trip is to convey the deepest sympathy of the Government and people of Borno State