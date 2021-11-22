A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Onozure Dania

Miss Dabira Adeyinka, one of the survivors of the Lekki Tollgate shootings on October 20, last year, who testified before the Lagos State probe panel, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters, has received a threat that says “You’re next”.

Dabira, had yesterday, taken another survivor that testified, before the panel, Ibe Kamsi, to the hospital safety that unknown men attacked with machetes last night.

Dabira told Vanguard that when Kamsi reached out to her, she and other survivors rushed to the island to take her to the hospital.

Dabira who spoke to Vanguard, said “Kamsi was butchered. Her bones were showing.

“As soon as the doctor finished with her, we came outside.

“One of us saw an envelope on the car.

“When we opened it, we saw a paper with my image without the head.

“Then they wrote ‘You’re next. Game on’.

“It was an image of me at the Lagos panel when I went to give my testimony.

This is coming just as the coalition of Civil Societies and New Nigeria Network in conjunction with #EndSARS United, a Coalition of #EndSARS Groups held a joint world press conference to demand the full implementation of the report of the panel that was handed over to the Lagos State government last week Monday.

The group condemned the attack on the attack on Kamsi Chukwu Ibe.

Also speaking at the conference, Mr Tonywise Ajayi, from the take it back movement said the attack on Kamsi Ibe, is one out of the many attacks.

He said, I want to also let you know that there has been a lot of reports on hoodlums , there is a need for us to be calling their names, for those we know, who have been threatening us since the Lekki massacre.

’’The fear the Nigerian ruling class, has and the Lagos State government especially has is that we were able to come to the panel to say that we are the ones who organized the ENDSARS, and we have the right to do that and we are doing that as peaceful as possible.’’

“For some of us who could remember on February 14, 2021, when we had the occupy Lekki Toll gate, we had a very popular debate at the front of Lekki Toll Gate , I debated alongside one A.A O, of the Defend Lagos Coalition, I want all of us to put it on records, all the ENDSARS protesters all over the world should put it on record most of these attacks are being coordinated by the Defend Lagos coalition.

Ajayi said “When we were to have occupied Lekki Toll Gate, and we had a debate, they threatened me, sent threat we put it on Twitter everywhere, these people the Defend Lagos people that day promised that they were going to cause trouble at the occupy Lekki toll gate, while we were going there to march but when we got to the place we didn’t the Defend Lagos, we saw the Police officers led by Hakeem Odumosu, which also means, that he knows constantly about what the Defend Lagos people are saying they are in the press, they have held press conferences and they threatened openly”, he said.

The group is demanding the following, the immediate release of all young Nigerians arrested and dumped in various prisons all over the country in the course of the #ENDSARS Struggle with adequate compensation and rehabilitation of these illegally arrested persons. For access of independent team of lawyers alongside human rights activists and international organizations to be allowed to visit all the prisons where protesters are being held to ascertain their conditions and work for their immediate release.

“Immediate resignation of the incumbent President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, General Muhammadu Buhari over his role in the Lekki Massacre.

Immediate resignation of Mr. BabajideSanwo-Oluas Governor of Lagos State over his role in the Lekki Massacre.

“Immediate recall of General Buratai (Retired), Former Chief of Army Staff and current Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of Benin and his prosecution for his role in the Lekki Massacre.

Immediate resignation of Alhaji Lai Muhammed, the Minister for Information for his role in spreading lies and false information about the Lekki Massacre.

“Immediate dismissal, arrest and prosecution of Lt. Col. S.O. Bello and Major General Godwin Umelo for their role in the Lekki Massacre as senior military officers

Immediate dismissal, arrest, and prosecution of all other officers, (excluding Major General Omata, who halted the mindless carnage) and men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

“Immediate dismissal, arrest and prosecution of Divisional Police Officer of Maroko Police Station, CSP Raji along with policemen deployed from Maroko Police Station on the 20th and 21st of October 2020 should be prosecuted for arbitrary and indiscriminate shooting and killing of protesters.

“Immediate renaming of Lekki Toll Plaza as a Memorial site for ENDSARS Protest to “ENDSARS TOLLGATE”

Immediate declaration of 20th October 20th of every year as #EndSARS Holiday for remembrance of our fallen youth.

“Immediate cancellation of the Lekki Toll Gates, Erection of Memorial Monument at the Lekki Toll Gate with the names inscribed on the Monument, Payment of compensation to the victims in cases emanating from the Lekki Incident of 20th October 2020 and a Special trust fund for compensation of Victims of the Lekki Toll Gate Incident of October 20, 2020 and other established and proven human rights abuses.

“Comprehensive compensation for the families of those shot dead by the army and police operatives all over the country, during the protests, Set up of a Standing Human Rights Committee or Tribunal to treat unresolved cases of Police Brutality by the Panel and other arising fresh cases and release of Reports of Panels of Inquiry in all the other 27 states where they were set up to the Public”