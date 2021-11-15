.

…says APC has no right to criticise PDP

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Monday, said the All Progressives Congress, APC, has squandered the goodwill it enjoyed prior to the 2015 election which brought in President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aniagwu who stated this in Asaba, while briefing newsmen, said the APC failed to fulfil any of the promises it made to the electorate after over six years in office.

While saying members of the main opposition party in the state, APC has no right to criticise the PDP led administration in the state, he held that some persons within the APC fold in the state were spewing stories that were far from the realities on the ground with the aim of distracting the Governor Ifeanyi Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Saying that the intention of the opposition elements was also to hoodwink the voting public ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Aniagwu maintained that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s government would not be distracted by the antics of the opposition.

The Information Commissioner said; “Deltans know better where to cast their ballot in 2023”, he said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration would remain “focused on leaving behind a stronger Delta on the threshold of performance.

“We welcome constructive criticism from any quarter including civil society groups. But APC and its members will be least to be considered to criticise us because the sufferings Nigerians are going through today are as a result of the inability of APC to fulfil their promises”.

Speaking further, Aniagwu said: let me inform the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his APC that elections are not won based on falsehood. The result from the recent Anambra State governorship election showed that spreading stories that are at variance with reality no longer win elections.

“We want to remind those interested in contesting election that media attack through falsehood never wins the election, the case of Anambra is there for everybody to see.

“Anambra made the right choice even though it was not our party that won. We believe that the same thing will happen in Delta in 2023”.

Vanguard News Nigeria